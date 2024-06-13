Nicole Kidman is ready to show off some practical magic. ET's Cassie DiLaura spoke with the actress on Thursday, mere days after Warner Bros. confirmed that a sequel to her and Sandra Bullock's 1998 film, Practical Magic, is officially in the works.

"Sandy and I have been talking about it for a while now," Kidman told ET. "Warner Bros. was just gonna put feelers out and [now it's happening]!"

The original film follows sisters Sally and Gillian Owens, who are descended from a long line of witches and must fight against a family curse in order to find love. As for what's to come in the sequel, Kidman remained tight-lipped.

"It'll be interesting, because, when it was first released, the way in which it was so sort of outrageous and now [it's not]," she said. "There's a whole reason to do it. There is something nice about [having a reason to do it]."

Whatever the storyline, Kidman assured fans that the sequel will stay true to the heart of the original story.

"Ultimately, it is about sisters. I obviously have a sister and I'm raising sisters right now, so there's so much there anyway," Kidman said of her sister, Antonia, and her daughters with Keith Urban, Sunday, 15, and Faith, 13. "[The question is] how does that translate into now?"

Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman in 'Practical Magic.' - Warner Bros.

While fans eagerly await more details about Practical Magic 2, they can catch Kidman in her new Netflix film, A Family Affair. In the movie, Zac Efron plays a movie star named Chris Cole, who falls for his assistant, Zara's (Joey King), mom, Brooke (Kidman).

The twist on the age gap romance, Kidman told ET, "says something about the way in which we have changed going over the landscape for stories that are being told."

"It's always been told from the male perspective," she said, "so it's kind of lovely to have an abundance of stories now that are about all ages and all sexualities, all those where it's so much more open and available to us."

As for her experience making the project, Kidman gushed, "It was fun. That was part of the reason I wanted to do it. I wanted to have fun. I really wanted to be with people that were gonna make me laugh."

Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron in 'A Family Affair.' - Netflix

A Family Affair premieres June 28 on Netflix.

