Ian Bohen is teasing big things for Yellowstone's final season. ET spoke to the actor ahead of the Paramount Network show's pop-up at Stagecoach, and he wasn't shy about the epic nature of Yellowstone's upcoming series finale.

"The fans are going to get the [best] conclusion that could possibly be written," Bohen told ET. "Everything will land in a way that is perfectly set. A lot of shows just kind of finish... and they don't satisfy you. This will be completed in a way that it will make sense."

"I don't know that any show has finished this strongly ever," he continued. "We're expecting to have the best series finale in history. Overconfident maybe, but I think that's what it's going to be. We thank everyone for their patience... It'll be worth the wait, I promise."

As fans wait with bated breath to see how the Kevin Costner-led series will wrap up, they can immerse themselves in the world of Yellowstone at the show's Dutton Ranch pop-up at Stagecoach in Indio, California, from April 26 to 28.

"We're gonna have some talent from, not just Yellowstone, but across the Taylor [Sheridan] shows," Bohen said of the event. "There's going to be meet and greets where we can hang out and chat and take pictures. There's gonna be some merchandise... [It] will be centered in between all the music all around. It's a really great addition to what's happening there all weekend."

Actors attending the event include Dave Annable, Jen Landon and LaMonica Garrett. Yellowstone star Luke Grimes is also taking the stage at the music festival, which is being headlined by Eric Church, Miranda Lambert and Morgan Wallen.

As Bohen gears up for the festival, where limited co-branded Yellowstone x Stagecoach merch will be available for purchase at the Airstream pop-up shop, he reflected on getting to experience the show's impact alongside his co-stars.

"It's like having brothers and sisters where you go through life moments, and you're with your family. When something really neat happens, you look to your left and to your right to see who's with you that's smiling the same way that you are," he said. "It's looking sideways to see who's standing next to you and they feeling the same stuff. It's a family... It's never going to go away."

The obvious impact of the series is "so grounding" to experience at real-life events like Stagecoach, Bohen said.

"When people talk about what the show means to them, it makes you feel like you're part of something much bigger than just an entertainment product," he told ET. "It touches people in a way that is different than just something that they're fans of. It's a cultural phenomenon... It makes you feel like the work that you're doing is more important than you ever thought it would be."

The final season of MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios and Paramount Network's Yellowstone will premiere in November 2024.

