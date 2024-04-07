Lainey Wilson Talks Final Season of 'Yellowstone' (Exclusive)

Lainey Wilson says she is just as in the dark about the final season of Yellowstone as the rest of the world.

Wilson spoke to ET's Cassie DiLaura on Sunday at the 2024 CMT Music Awards and said that while she doesn't have many details about the upcoming installment, she would be surprised if her character, Abby, doesn't make an appearance.

"I'll be honest with you. I'd be shocked," Wilson, 31, told ET. "And I think how [series creator] Taylor Sheridan writes his stories, and he just has a beautiful way of bringing things back and letting things go -- I'll be shocked. So, we'll see what happens."

Wilson -- who is nominated for three awards and performed her new single, "Country's Cool Again" -- also teased her upcoming tour, which she said could impede her ability to jump into filming for the last season, currently slated to release on Peacock in November.

"What you don't see on my calendar is rehearsal for this Country's Cool Again tour. And that's supposed to be like a week or two. So y'all better let me know," she said, addressing the Yellowstone team.

Lainey Wilson at the 2024 CMT Music Awards on Sunday, April 7 - Getty Images

The "Heart Like a Truck" songstress last shared a Yellowstone update with ET in February at the GRAMMY Awards, where she said she's ready to get back in front of the camera to reprise her role as Abby, whose romance with ranch handler Ryan (Ian Bohen) seemingly went south after Ryan agreed to make the trek to Texas with the rest of the Yellowstone ranch.

"I'm ready for it, I'll tell you that," Wilson told ET at the GRAMMYs. "I'm waiting to see what's happening. I told Taylor Sheridan, 'You give me the call and I'll be there.'"

Bohen recently confirmed to ET that the crew's prepping to head back to Montana shortly to get back to work on the final installment in the beloved series.

"We will go back, rumor has it in May," Bohen told ET at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Party. "This summer and then we should be on in November, roughly."

Wilson, however, said on Sunday at the CMT Music Awards that Bohen's timeline is a surprise to her as she claims she hasn't heard anything about filming for part 2 of season 5.

"May or June? Well, that's news to me. Ian, you better call me," she joked.

Lainey added that despite being in the dark, she will do her best to hunt down information not only for her own sake, but for the fans as well. When ET mentioned that Sheridan's wife, Nicole Muirbrook, was also in attendance at the country music awards show, she said she would get to the bottom of the Yellowstone filming mystery.

"I'm gonna get the scoop tonight," Wilson said.

As Yellowstone fans know by now, the Paramount series will finally drop part 2 of season 5 in November. The series, like so many others in Hollywood, shut down amid dual Hollywood strikes. But last November, ET learned that the modern-day Western drama was going to begin filming its last episodes in spring 2024. When the writers' strike came to an end in late September, writers returned to the show to continue working on the arcs and final scripts, but actual filming wouldn't begin for several months due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Paramount Network announced last November that the hit show would return for its final installment in November 2024 following the shift in production schedules. The show was originally scheduled to return to the air in late 2023, but there was a lot of drama between star Kevin Costner and Sheridan.

Most recently, Puck News reported that Costner had been telling people he planned to return for at least a cameo in the second half of season 5 and possibly more to reprise his role of the Dutton ranch patriarch John Dutton. That being said, the outlet also reported that there are currently no discussions for Costner to return, especially considering that Sheridan had reportedly already written the final episodes without Dutton in the storylines.

And just last month, ET spoke with Josh Lucas and he spilled the tea on what fans can expect for the upcoming season.

"I texted [creator] Taylor Sheridan a couple months ago, and his response was, 'Absolutely, we're going to finish this with 10 episodes or so,'" said Lucas, who portrays a younger version of Costner's Dutton. "I know as much as you do, but I think we got 10 episodes to kind of wrap it up and I can't wait to go do it."

Hosted by Kelsea Ballerini, the 2024 CMT Music Awards takes place at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas on Sunday, April 7, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The show will air on CBS and will also be available to stream live and on demand via Paramount+.

