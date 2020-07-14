Jennifer Grey is putting on her dancing shoes again. The actress is set to star in and executive produce an untitled dance movie at Lionsgate, ET confirms.

Grey, of course, starred opposite Patrick Swayze in 1987's Dirty Dancing. Lionsgate holds the distribution rights to the Dirty Dancing films -- leading fans to speculate that this new project may be a Dirty Dancing film.

The upcoming movie, set in the '90s, is being shepherded by Megamix's Jonathan Levine and Gillian Bohrer, with a screenplay by Mikki Daughtry and Tobias Iaconis (Five Feet Apart, The Curse of La Llorona). No further details are available at this time.

In a 2016 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Grey revealed that she was asked to be part of ABC's TV movie remake of Dirty Dancing, but she turned down the opportunity.

"I was flattered, because I always want to be asked, because it's nice to want to be included. But for me, it would be sacrosanct for me to do it, because it didn't feel appropriate to me," she shared. "It feels like if you're going to do your own thing, do your own thing."

Grey wouldn't reveal what role she was asked to play in the remake, which starred Abigail Breslin as Baby, opposite newcomer Colt Prattes as her beloved dance instructor, Johnny, the part originated by Swayze.

"I am always interested in any iteration of something where they feel there's more to be gotten, and I would love to see what it is that they come up with," Grey added of the remake. "I think they've got wonderful actors in it. I'm going to be watching it and I'm excited...I'm only flattered and excited for people who are excited enough to put their stamp on it and see what they make of it and how they make it their own."

