Looking for something new to watch? Welcome to Stream Queens! Each week, ET's Leanne Aguilera and Ash Crossan dish on their picks for the best movies and TV shows available to stream.

Whether you're looking to learn something new, escape from reality or get invested in a romantic love story, there are plenty of options available to stream this weekend.

On the movie side, Miss Juneteenth will pull you into the story of a black single mom cultivating her daughter for a beauty pageant, while Dirty Dancing will have you showing off your best moves in your living room.

Celebrate Pride Month with Love, Victor, or watch different kinds of love stories unfold on Love Island U.K. Stream season 2 of The Politician to get engrossed in some fictional dramatic political drama, or make your mouth water with Padma Lakshmi's docuseries celebrating diverse food.

Keep scrolling for your go-list guide of what to stream the weekend of June 19, 2020.

MOVIES TO STREAM

Vertical Entertainment

Miss Juneteenth

Where to Stream: Miss Juneteenth is now available on VOD.

Why We Love It: Debuting at a controversial time in our country, director Channing Godfrey Peoples tells a coming-of-age story in her debut feature, Miss Juneteenth. A homegrown story for Peoples, a Fort Worth, Texas, native, Miss Juneteenth is a slow-burn tale of the resilience of a single mother, who looks to inspire her rebellious daughter to carry the torch as a Miss Juneteenth Scholarship winner. In becoming victorious, she'd be both following in her mother's footsteps as a pageant winner and taking the financial burden off of the matriarch.

7500

Where to Stream: 7500 is now streaming on Amazon Prime.

Why We Love It: Joseph Gordon-Levitt stars in this claustrophobic thriller as a commercial airline pilot who must maintain control of his cockpit as terrorists threaten to take over.

TV SHOWS TO STREAM

NICOLE RIVELLI/NETFLIX

The Politician

Where to Stream: Season 2 of The Politician is now available on Netflix.

Why We Love It: Judith Light and Bette Midler join the cast of this Ryan Murphy dramedy in its sophomore season, which follows Payton Hobart's (Ben Platt) efforts to unseat the incumbent (Light) in a New York State Senate race. Gwyneth Paltrow and Zoey Deutch also return to their roles, which makes for an epic return of the show's over-the-top world.

The Chi

Where to Stream: Season 3 of The Chi premieres Sunday, June 21 on Showtime.

Why We Love It: Creator Lena Waithe and EP Common team up to tell this timely coming-of-age story centering on a group of residents in Chicago’s South Side who become linked by coincidence, but bonded by the need for connection and redemption. Waithe is set to star in a recurring role in the third season, while Real Housewives alum Kandi Burruss is also joining the cast.

Taste the Nation With Padma Lakshmi

Where to Stream: Season 1 of Taste the Nation With Padma Lakshmi is now streaming on Hulu.

Why We Love It: Join the Top Chef host as she travels around the U.S. in an effort to highlight a different immigrant community, eat its food and celebrate its place in American culture. The 10-episode docuseries is the perfect way to travel and experience different cultures while your stuck inside due to the coronavirus.

IF YOU LIKE THAT, WATCH THIS!

Mitchell Haaseth/Hulu

If you like... the feel-good, gay teen romance featured in the 2018 flick Love, Simon, watch its TV spinoff, Love, Victor.

Where to Stream: Season 1 of Love, Victor is now available to stream on Hulu.

Why We Love It: While Love, Simon broke ground as the first major studio film to center on a gay, teen romance, Love, Victor takes the diversity further by making its leading teen a Latino from a religious family. Nick Robinson's on-screen charisma as Simon is in good hands with newcomer Michael Cimino, who endearingly takes on the title role in the series, which is set in the same town as the movie.

If you like... the heavy-handed production that disrupts relationships on Bachelor in Paradise, watch Love Island U.K. on Hulu.

Where to Stream: Love Island U.K. is available to stream on Hulu.

Why We Love It: With all six seasons of the British reality show available to stream, Love Island U.K. is the perfect binge to get you through a summer without new episodes of Bachelor in Paradise. Start with season 2 and look forward to season 5 as you devour the episodes one salacious moment at a time. You'll have to expand your vocabulary to fully get invested in the experience -- from grafting (flirting hard core) to thinking someone is fit (hot) to snogging (kissing) on the beach, you won't regret starting up the series.

REWIND OF THE WEEK

Getty Images

Dirty Dancing (1987)

Where to Stream: Dirty Dancing is available to stream on Amazon and Hulu.

Why We Love It: It's officially summer, so there's no better time to escape to the Catskills resort featured in this '80s classic. While the flick stars Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey, celebs including Sarah Jessica Parker, Winona Ryder, Sharon Stone, Billy Zane and Val Kilmer were considered for the leading roles. Grey's eventual on-screen appearance didn't come easily, as Swayze had to convince her to be in the movie after she had a bad experience starring in Red Dawn with him. Despite the pre-filming cast drama, the film went on to have many iconic scenes, some of which -- including the dance-floor crawling and the giggle-filled dance practice -- were actually unplanned.

Brandon Aninipot contributed to this story.

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Stream Queens | June 11, 2020 This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

What to Stream This Weekend: 'Artemis Fowl,' 'Love Life' and More

What to Stream This Weekend: '13th,' 'American Son' and More

What to Stream This Weekend Based on the Shows and Movies You Love

Related Gallery