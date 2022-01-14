Isla Fisher Shares the 'Hottest Thing' About Working With Leonardo DiCaprio
For Isla Fisher, Leonardo DiCaprio's sexiest trait revolves around his respect for her family. The two co-starred in the 2013 Baz Luhrmann film The Great Gatsby, and when Fisher appeared on Thursday's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen a fan asked the 45-year-old actress what was the "hottest thing" about working with DiCaprio, 47.
"It was the press tour a year later, and he remembered all my kids' names and was such a generous person," the mother of three shared. "He's just such a funny, great guy."
Fisher has been married to actor Sasha Baron Cohen for 20 years and the couple share three kids together. During her WWHL appearance, she also said that being married to someone in the same business has made their bond even stronger.
"I think it's really nice to have someone to kind of gripe about the Hollywood nonsense and you know, I think it's nice to just relate to somebody about breaking down materials or just exchanging creative ideas," she shared. "I think it's good."
Back in 2017, Fisher spoke with ET about keeping her personal life private.
"I sort of never talk about my kids publicly, even though motherhood is my favorite topic, personally, just because I feel like they deserve a normal childhood," she shared at the time. "I'm still trying to keep what's sacred and special just for me."
