Issa Rae Says She's Planning Season 5 of 'Insecure' (Exclusive)

Season four ofInsecure just started, but it seems we've already got season five in the pipeline.

In an interview with ET on Tuesday, Issa Rae said she's working on the fifth season of the HBO comedy while in quarantine -- or at least, "That's the plan."

"I hope so," she said when asked if the series was coming back for another cycle.

"Work has been keeping me busy. I have so many projects that I owe and I'm being constantly reminded of and checked in about every day -- all the things I got paid to write that I now need to turn in. So, that's what I've been doing," Rae shared of her time in self-isolation. "Every other day I write, and then on Tuesdays and Thursdays, I have the business work. I'm a routine person, so if the world weren't ending, this is my heaven. It's just time."

Insecure's fourth season debuted on Sunday, over a year and a half after the conclusion of season three, in September 2018. The show was picked up for a fourth season that month, but Rae and the cast took some time for other projects.

"Seasons one through three came out really, really fast. I think people don't realize -- our writers, Issa included, our showrunner, Prentice [Penny], those guys literally went from writing to shooting the first season, had a month off and then immediately went into the room for the second season. And then the same thing for the third season. So, those guys had no break at all, whatsoever," Jay Ellis told ET's Melicia Johnson on Tuesday. "That's a grind. Production is a 13-hour-a-day job."

Ellis added that he's confident season five of Insecure would air closer to its fourth season, likely next year. "I do think that now we have a bit of a normal hiatus. And now we're in the middle of this coronavirus, so that kind of helps give us a bit of a break -- but I think we'll come back at a normal time," he said.

In the meantime, there's a lot to digest from season four. After a season three finale filled with drama in Issa's (Rae) romantic life, the character is now facing problems in her friendship with Molly (Yvonne Orji). Sunday's premiere teased the season would feature the unraveling of their relationship.

"I think they've kind of been getting to this point. They've been building to this," Rae told ET. "I think last season we could see that things weren't [great], with Molly intercepting Nathan (Kendrick Sampson) from Issa and Molly also witnessing Issa's general flightiness, in a way, when it comes to events in life and her work. We thought that this was kind of a long time coming and they needed to confront it."

As Issa finds her footing with her Block Party project, she's also evaluating other things in her life.

"One of the things that I've found is just about how the moment you find out who you are -- that really happens for some us in our 30s. It's just like, when you start to cement who you are, you realize what you want out of life. The more you do that, the more you realize that the people around you need to be in support of that, or they need to go, and the less bullsh*t you tolerate," Rae explained.

"There's also a sense of transformation that happens. 'I don't want to be linked with the person I was in my 20s, or the decisions I made in my 20s, and I don't want to be viewed through those eyes.' Sometimes when you have older friends or family members, they view you through those eyes, and that can also be crippling and frustrating," she added. "So all of those things, you're kind of dealing with in Issa and Molly's relationship -- in addition to a dynamic that's existed between them for years, of Molly being sometimes more together than Issa is, in certain areas."

"When that dynamic shifts, that can also shift your idea of what the friendship is," Rae noted.

