IT Chapter Two floats into theaters tonight, putting an end to the saga of the Losers Club, Pennywise the Dancing Clown and all those red balloons, but director Andy Muschietti plans to return to Derry in the near future because, as he puts it, he's "not done" filming his definitive IT adaptation.

"The studio probably doesn't know this..." he laughed to ET's Ash Crossan. "No, we're in talks with the studio to make a supercut, which is basically the two movies edited together with all the material that is not in the released versions. And yeah, there are a couple of scenes that I want to shoot to make this a new experience."

Muschietti elaborated that his "special edition" supercut would return all the deleted scenes lifted from both film chapters and add two sequences he has yet to shoot -- one of which will come from what's left unadapted of Stephen King's 1,138-page horror opus.

"One thing is from the novel and the other thing is not," he confirmed. "I want to be a little cryptic about it."

The first It film clocked in at 135 minutes and the second part runs a whopping 2 hours and 45 minutes, but Muscietti estimates his supercut will be extended to "around" six and a half hours. How you choose to consume that will ultimately depend on a combination of your bladder control and how terrified you are of clowns.

"People can choose how to see it, all in one or, you know, making little pauses," he said. "Or bingeing! Maybe it's divided in episodes. People now, they binge a series for 10 hours of viewing, so it wouldn't surprise me."

