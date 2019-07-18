Our days of floating are long gone. We're all sh*tting our pants down here now, with the latest trailer for IT Chapter Two promising a sequel that's even more intense, more terrifying and far bloodier than the first.

The preview highlights the grown-up Losers Club -- including Jessica Chastain as Beverly, James McAvoy as Bill and Bill Hader as Richie -- reconvening in Derry 27 years later to make good on a childhood oath: to come back and kill the clown for good. Naturally, Pennywise has plans of his own, terrors invoked upon a lake and in a fun home that are only teased here.

"For 27 years, I dreamt of you. I craved you," Pennywise (played once again by Bill Skarsgård) says in the preview. "I missed you!"

This Losers Club also consists of Isaiah Mustafa as Mike, Jay Ryan as Ben and James Ransone as Eddie, with their younger counterparts also appearing in the sequel. Director Andy Muschietti and screenwriter Gary Dauberman are once again behind the camera for the adaptation of the second half of Stephen King's seminal novel.

Muschietti and his adult cast were on hand on Wednesday to debut the trailer at a pre-Comic-Con event, New Line Cinema's third annual ScareDiego. The director called the trailer "a taste" of what's to come, offering up three additional clips featuring more frights, laughter and a record-setting amount of blood.

"Four thousand, five hundred gallons," Chastain said of the exact amount of fake blood used in one particular sequence. "[Andy] said, 'The blood's going to come up to your collarbones. Don't worry, it's not going get on your face.' I was like, 'No, if we're going to do it, let's do it.' I love horror films. I loved Carrie. I was like, 'Let's make Carrie on steroids.' And that's what we did."

IT Chapter Two creeps into theaters on Sept. 6.

