It's almost time for San Diego Comic-Con, and ET has you covered with the full schedule of movie and TV panels and special events throughout the star-studded weekend!

This year's Comic-Con will feature farewell television panels from long-running shows like Supernatural and Arrow, welcome back cult favorites like Veronica Mars and celebrate trending favorites like Riverdale, Game of Thrones and more!

There will also be first looks and exciting announcements from some of the most anticipated upcoming movies. Marvel Studios is making their return to Hall H on Saturday night, but MCU head honcho Kevin Feige played coy when CinemaBlend asked if the powerhouse studio would be announcing the highly-anticipated Phase 4 slate of films at Comic-Con this year.

"We usually only go to Hall H when we have a lot of stuff to talk about and reveal," he teased. "Seems like we have a lot of stuff to talk about or reveal. But we’ll see what we officially announce one way or the other."

Wednesday, July 17

6:00 p.m. PT -- Batwoman and Pennyworth world premieres and special sneak peek screenings (Ballroom 20)

Thursday, July 18

11:00 a.m. PT -- Terminator: Dark Fate panel (Hall H)

11:15 a.m. PT -- Van Helsing panel (Indigo Ballroom)

12:30 p.m. PT -- The Order panel (Indigo Ballroom)

12:45 p.m. PT -- EVIL screening and panel (Ballroom 20)

1:00 p.m. PT -- Stargate Command Celebrates Stargate Atlantis 15th Anniversary (Room 7AB)

1:45 p.m. PT -- SpongeBob SquarePants 20th anniversary special panel (Room 6A)

1:45 p.m. PT -- Undone panel (Indigo Ballroom)

2:00 p.m. PT -- Nancy Drew screening and panel (Ballroom 20)

3:00 p.m. PT -- Emergence pilot first look and panel (Indigo Ballroom)

3:00 p.m. PT -- Farscape: The Official 20th Anniversary (Room 7AB)

3:15 p.m. PT-- Teen Titans GO! new episode screening and Q&A (Room 6DE)

3:30 p.m. PT -- Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. panel (Hall H)

4:00 p.m. PT -- To Shell and Back: An exclusive TMNT creator panel (Neil Morgan Auditorium, San Diego Central Library)

4:15 p.m. PT -- Stumptown panel (Indigo Ballroom)

4:45 p.m. PT -- His Dark Materials panel (Hall H)

4:45 p.m. PT -- Cobra Kai panel (Ballroom 20)

4:45 p.m. PT -- Home Movies 20th Anniversary Reunion (Room 6BCF)

5:30 p.m. PT -- Superstore panel (Indigo Ballroom)

6:45 p.m. PT -- Crank Yankers panel (Indigo Ballroom)

7:30 p.m. PT -- Impractical Jokers panel (Horton Grand Theatre)

Friday, July 19

10:00 a.m. PT -- A Conversation With Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely (Hall H)

10:00 a.m. PT -- Warner Archive Celerbates V: The Original Mini-Series (Room 6DE)

10:30 a.m. PT -- DreamWorks She-Ra and the Princesses of Power panel (Room 6BCF)

11:00 a.m. PT -- A Conversation With the Russo Brothers (Hall H)

11:00 a.m. PT -- Bless the Harts first look and panel (Indigo Ballroom)

11:30 a.m. PT -- Veronica Mars season 4 world premiere screening and Q&A (Ballroom 20‪)

11:45 a.m. PT -- DuckTales panel (Room 6A)

12:00 p.m. PT -- Fear the Walking Dead panel (Hall H)

12:00 p.m. PT -- Robot Chicken panel (Indigo Ballroom)

12:30 p.m. PT -- DC Super Hero Girls new episode screening and Q&A (Room 6DE)

1:00 p.m. PT -- The Walking Dead panel (Hall H)

1:00 p.m. PT -- Rick and Morty panel (Indigo Ballroom)

1:00 p.m. PT -- Steven Universe panel and movie trailer premiere (Ballroom 20)

2:00 p.m. PT -- Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal panel (Indigo Ballroom)

2:15 p.m. PT -- The Witcher panel (Hall H)

3:00 p.m. PT -- Solar Opposites first look and panel (Indigo Ballroom)

3:15 p.m. PT -- Legacies special video presentation and Q&A (Room 6BCF)

3:30 p.m. PT -- The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance sneak peek and panel (Hall H)

3:30 p.m. PT -- The Boys panel (Ballroom 20)

4:00 p.m. PT -- Bob's Burgers panel (Indigo Ballroom)

4:30 p.m. PT -- Pennyworth special video presentation and Q&A (Room 6BCF)

4:45 p.m. PT -- Carnival Row panel (Ballroom 20)

4:45 p.m. PT -- The Terror: Infamy panel (Room 6A)

5:00 p.m. PT -- Archer sneak peek screening and Q&A (Indigo Ballroom)

5:30 p.m. PT -- Game of Thrones panel (Hall H)

5:30 p.m. PT -- What Just Happened ??! With Fred Savage sneak peek screening and Q&A (Room 6DE)

5:45 p.m. PT -- Creepshow panel (Room 6BCF)

6:00 p.m. PT -- The Rookie panel (Horton Grand Theatre)

6:00 p.m. PT -- The Rook panel (Room 6A)

6:45 p.m. PT -- neXt panel (Room 6DE)

7:00 p.m. PT -- Preacher panel (Hall H)

7:00 p.m. PT -- What We Left Behind: Star Trek: DS9 panel (Room 32AB)

8:00 p.m. PT -- Rooster Teeth special video presentation and Q&A (Room 6DE)

9:15 p.m. PT -- Dr. Horrible's Sing-Along Blog screening and karaoke party (Room 6DE)

Saturday, July 20

‪10:30 a.m. PT -- Batwoman pilot screening and Q&A (Ballroom 20)

11:00 a.m. PT-- Project Blue Book panel (Indigo Ballroom)

11:30 a.m. PT -- Enter the Star Trek Universe panel w/ Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard and Star Trek: Lower Decks (Hall H)

12:00 p.m. PT -- The Simpsons panel (Ballroom 20)

12:00 p.m. PT -- The Good Place panel (Indigo Ballroom)

1:00 p.m. PT -- The Expanse panel (Indigo Ballroom)

1:00 p.m. PT -- Family Guy and American Dad! first look screening and panel (Ballroom 20)

1:15 p.m. PT -- Westworld panel (Hall H)

2:00 p.m. PT -- Impulse panel (Indigo Ballroom)

2:30 p.m. PT -- The Orville sneak peek screening and panel (Ballroom 20)

2:45 p.m. PT -- Sesame Street's 50th Anniversary panel (Room 6BCF)

3:00 p.m. PT -- Snowpiercer panel (Indigo Ballroom)

3:30 p.m. PT -- Arrow special video presentation and Q&A (Ballroom 20)

4:00 p.m. PT -- Travel Channel’s Ripley’s Believe It or Not! with host Bruce Campbell (Indigo Ballroom)

4:15 p.m. PT -- Supergirl special video presentation and Q&A (Ballroom 20)

4:15 p.m. PT -- The Man in the High Castle panel (Room 6A)

5:00 p.m. PT -- Black Lightning special video presentation and Q&A (Ballroom 20)

5:00 p.m. PT -- Wynonna Earp panel (Indigo Ballroom)

5:15 p.m. PT -- Marvel Studios panel (Hall H)

5:30 p.m. PT -- NOS4A2 panel (Room 6A)

5:45 p.m. PT -- The Flash special video presentation and Q&A (Ballroom 20)

6:00 p.m. PT -- The Magicians panel (Indigo Ballroom)

6:30 p.m. PT -- What We Do in the Shadows screening and Q&A (Room 6BCF)

7:00 p.m. PT -- DC Universe series sneak previews and Q&A (Indigo Ballroom)

7:45 p.m. PT -- Brooklyn Nine-Nine panel (Room 6BCF)

Sunday, July 21

10:30 a.m. PT -- Supernatural special video presentation and Q&A (Hall H)

11:45 a.m. PT -- Riverdale special video presentation and Q&A (Hall H)

1:00 p.m. PT -- Mayans M.C. screening and Q&A (Hall H)

1:00 p.m. PT -- Ghost Adventures panel (Room 7AB)

3:00 p.m. PT -- Buffy the Vampire Slayer "Once More With Feeling" musical episode screening (Room 6DE)

