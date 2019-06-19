Riverdale's upcoming season four premiere is going to be a heartfelt tribute to Luke Perry, and the series' showrunner wants people to know just how impactful it's going to be.

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa revealed the news to Twitter on Wednesday, sharing the title page of the episode's script, titled "In Memoriam."

"Probably the most important episode of #Riverdale we’ll do this year, if not ever," Aguirre-Sacasa wrote alongside the snapshot. "A tribute to our fallen friend."

Aguirre-Sacasa added in the past that he's "thankful for this opportunity to honor Luke & Fred," referring to Perry's character, Fred Andrews, father of Archie Andrews (KJ Apa).

Perry died in March at the age of 52 after suffering a massive stroke, and Riverdalepreviously paid tribute to the star with an on-air memorial. However, the cast and creator have declined to explain how Perry's death will be addressed within the narrative of the series.

Aguirre-Sacasa told ET's Leanne Aguilera back in May that Perry's character's disappearance will be acknowledged "at the top of season four."

"We knew we had to honor Luke and address Luke's death on the show," Aguirre-Sacasa shared. "When Luke had passed, we had already pretty much plotted out the end of this season and written the end of this season. Rather than try to squeeze something in and potentially not get it right, we thought, 'Let's take a beat and let's figure out really what would be the best way to honor Luke and to honor the character of Fred, and let's do it at the top of season four.'"

Riverdale returns for its fourth season Oct. 9 on The CW.

