Luke Perry's daughter continues to keep her father's memory alive.

On Tuesday, 19-year-old Sophie Perry posted three throwback photos in which she is bonding with her late father.

In the first, the leading man is shirtless while holding Sophie not long after she'd been born. In another, they are sitting side by side on what appears to be Christmas. A present wrapped in green paper sits in her lap as she smiles in a rocking chair; Luke smiles proudly beside her. In the last, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star is offering his daughter a toy microphone as they sit on the floor.

"I love you," Sophie simply captioned the images.

This isn't the first time that the teen has honored her father, who died after suffering a massive stroke in March. She previously announced that she'd managed to raise the funds to open a preschool in Malawi, which will bear her father's name.

"Thank you to everybody who donated to help with our projects!" she captioned a photo of herself outside the school, referring to a GoFundMe campaign to benefit the facility.

Following Luke's death, Sophie has also shared a number of other, more recent images of her father with fans online as she reflected upon his shocking death.

"I’m not really sure what to say or do in this situation, it’s something you aren’t ever given a lesson on how to handle, especially when it’s all happening in the public eye," she captioned a sweet photo of herself and her father just days after his death. "So bear with me and know that I am grateful for all the love. Just, being grateful quietly."

In May, a source told ET that, as the remaining cast members of 90210 began working with each other on the long-gestating reboot, honoring and remembering Luke was always a top priority.

"The crew is back together and so far, so good," the source shared. "Everyone seems so incredibly excited to be working together again. There are really positive vibes and a certain appreciation by the whole cast to be reunited after Luke's passing. They all want to ensure Luke's memory lives on through the show. They are totally dedicated at this point to making the show its best."

"The toughest part is being without Luke because he was the one cast member who held everyone together, the one that had no drama with anyone," the source later noted. "Everyone just loved him. The cast keeps talking about all their wonderful memories of Luke. They are trying to focus on the fun times they enjoyed on set with him."

