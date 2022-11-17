Movies

'It's a Wonderful Binge' Trailer Makes Drugs, Booze and Partying a New Christmas Tradition (Exclusive)

By Zach Seemayer‍
This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.

If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.
13:06

'It's A Wonderful Binge' Official Trailer (Exclusive)

02:04

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady Agree to Joint Custody of Children…

02:24

'Sister Wives': Kody Questions Daughter Mykelti About Christine'…

07:00

Lupita Nyong'o Reacts to 'Black Panther' Fan Theory About M'Baku…

02:08

Candace Cameron Bure Defends Herself Against 'Traditional Marria…

03:28

JoJo Siwa SLAMS Candace Cameron Bure Over ‘Traditional Marriage’…

01:49

Candace Cameron Bure Faces Backlash for Saying GAC Family Is Foc…

01:35

‘Yellowstone’ Cast Teases ‘Compelling, Riveting’ Season 5 (Exclu…

03:15

'The Voice': Gwen Stefani Brought to Tears by Blake Shelton's 16…

03:04

Gisele Bündchen Out to Dinner With Her Martial Arts Instructor a…

02:24

'90 Day Fiancè: Libby's Sister and Andrei Have an Intense Fight!…

07:43

Paris Hilton Talks Future Motherhood Plans and Cooking With Her …

02:42

Inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's 'Zero Drama' Life as New…

03:00

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson 'Still Keep in Touch' Following…

03:10

Zoë Kravitz Gushes Over Boyfriend Channing Tatum for First Time

02:43

James Marsden Calls Christina Applegate a 'Warrior' Amid Her MS …

24:24

Aaron Carter Dead: Inside His Reconciliation With Older Brother …

03:12

Tia Mowry Reveals How She Knew It Was Time to End Her Marriage t…

Christmas is coming, and so is the annual binge! 

Set in a near-future where all drugs and alcohol have been banned, the Binge is an annual event where all substances are legal for one night.

In this first trailer for It's A Wonderful Binge -- the forthcoming sequel to 2020's The Binge -- its revealed that the recklessly wild event has inexplicably been moved by the government to Christmas Eve, and the drugs and booze are flowing freely.

Originally created as a darkly comic parody of The Purge franchise, It's A Wonderful Binge takes the premise and runs, serving as a send-up of some iconic Christmas classics like It's a Wonderful Life, as well as Love, Actually, with some wholesome Rankin/Bass-inspired animation sequences.

The holiday-themed sequel brings on Danny Trejo as a guardian angel, Nick Swardson as an inebriated Saint Nick, Kaitlin Olson as the town's Binge-fearing mayor, as well as Tim Meadows, Paul Scheer and returning stars Dexter Darden and Eduardo Franco.

It's A Wonderful Binge debuts Dec. 9 on Hulu, just in time for the holidays.

RELATED CONTENT:

Will Ferrell on Why 'Spirited' Is His 1st Christmas Movie Since 'Elf'

Lifetime Christmas Movies 2022: Full Schedule and How to Watch Online

Hallmark's Christmas Movie Schedule for 2022: See the 40-Movie Lineup

Jennifer Hudson Shares How She Celebrates the Holidays (Exclusive)

 