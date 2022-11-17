'It's a Wonderful Binge' Trailer Makes Drugs, Booze and Partying a New Christmas Tradition (Exclusive)
'It's A Wonderful Binge' Official Trailer (Exclusive)
Christmas is coming, and so is the annual binge!
Set in a near-future where all drugs and alcohol have been banned, the Binge is an annual event where all substances are legal for one night.
In this first trailer for It's A Wonderful Binge -- the forthcoming sequel to 2020's The Binge -- its revealed that the recklessly wild event has inexplicably been moved by the government to Christmas Eve, and the drugs and booze are flowing freely.
Originally created as a darkly comic parody of The Purge franchise, It's A Wonderful Binge takes the premise and runs, serving as a send-up of some iconic Christmas classics like It's a Wonderful Life, as well as Love, Actually, with some wholesome Rankin/Bass-inspired animation sequences.
The holiday-themed sequel brings on Danny Trejo as a guardian angel, Nick Swardson as an inebriated Saint Nick, Kaitlin Olson as the town's Binge-fearing mayor, as well as Tim Meadows, Paul Scheer and returning stars Dexter Darden and Eduardo Franco.
It's A Wonderful Binge debuts Dec. 9 on Hulu, just in time for the holidays.
