Christmas is coming, and so is the annual binge!

Set in a near-future where all drugs and alcohol have been banned, the Binge is an annual event where all substances are legal for one night.

In this first trailer for It's A Wonderful Binge -- the forthcoming sequel to 2020's The Binge -- its revealed that the recklessly wild event has inexplicably been moved by the government to Christmas Eve, and the drugs and booze are flowing freely.

Originally created as a darkly comic parody of The Purge franchise, It's A Wonderful Binge takes the premise and runs, serving as a send-up of some iconic Christmas classics like It's a Wonderful Life, as well as Love, Actually, with some wholesome Rankin/Bass-inspired animation sequences.

The holiday-themed sequel brings on Danny Trejo as a guardian angel, Nick Swardson as an inebriated Saint Nick, Kaitlin Olson as the town's Binge-fearing mayor, as well as Tim Meadows, Paul Scheer and returning stars Dexter Darden and Eduardo Franco.

It's A Wonderful Binge debuts Dec. 9 on Hulu, just in time for the holidays.

RELATED CONTENT:

Will Ferrell on Why 'Spirited' Is His 1st Christmas Movie Since 'Elf'

Lifetime Christmas Movies 2022: Full Schedule and How to Watch Online

Hallmark's Christmas Movie Schedule for 2022: See the 40-Movie Lineup

Jennifer Hudson Shares How She Celebrates the Holidays (Exclusive)