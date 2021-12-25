If you're looking for a little Christmas spirit, Jennifer Hudson has more than enough to share!

ET's Kevin Frazier spoke with the Respect actress at the recent Celebration of Black Cinema & Television event in Los Angeles, where she shared some tidbits on how her family celebrates the holidays at home. It's safe to say that Hudson wastes no time getting into the holiday spirit!

"Let me just say that Christmas starts the day after Halloween in my house," the Oscar winner told ET when asked if she was ready for the holidays to begin. She emphasized that her Christmas decorations have been up since the day after the spooky season was officially over.

To celebrate, the singer revealed that she took her 12-year-old son, David, and all his cousins to an iconic Christmas movie landmark -- the grandiose McCallister house from Home Alone in Chicago. It was a special occasion tied to the family's immense love for watching Christmas movies during the holidays.

"All we do is watch holiday movies, shop and have festive moments," she explained. "So it's all about the holidays right now."

Despite David being an only child, Hudson shared that her home is usually filled with her son's friends and cousins -- so much so that she refers to their house as "Camp David."

"Normally I house eight boys at one time and I hang out with them, play basketball with them, do whatever. I love it," she said. "It's the best! Being able to experience things from their perspective, [but making it clear that] y'all not grown, we ain't the same age, so know your place because I'm 'Mama Hud,' that's my nickname. [We're] the neighborhood house that all the kids want to come to and I love all the babies."

