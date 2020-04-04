Floyd Mayweather's 19-year-old daughter, Iyanna, was arrested on Friday night after an altercation at the home of rapper NBA YoungBoy, according to multiple reports.

A representative for the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office tells ET that Iyanna, also known as "Yaya," was arrested at a Houston residence for felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon around 1 a.m. local time on Saturday morning, and taken to Houston’s Harris County jail. She was later released on bond.

The victim, a 35-year-old black female, suffered multiple lacerations to her arm and was transported via ambulance to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The victim underwent surgery and is stable.

TMZ reports that Mayweather confronted YoungBoy and the victim at his Houston home, and said that she was YoungBoy's fiancee. When the confrontation moved to the kitchen, Mayweather reportedly attacked the victim with two knives.

YoungBoy didn't address the reports directly, though he did tweet on Saturday. "Hold it down for your love one’s up in heaven and they will do the same I’m very blessed and protected if you ask me," he wrote. "That’s very unprofessional though suck my dick b***h!!!!!"

Hold it down for your love one’s up in heaven and they will do the same I’m very blessed and protected if you ask me — NBA YOUNGBOY (@GGYOUNGBOY) April 4, 2020

That’s very unprofessional though suck my dick bitch !!!!! — NBA YOUNGBOY (@GGYOUNGBOY) April 4, 2020

