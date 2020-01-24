Rapper YG Arrested Just Days Before He's to Perform at GRAMMYs

Rapper YG was arrested on Friday morning.

Deputy James Nagao of the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department tells ET that they arrested YG at 4 a.m. and obtained a warrant to search his home as part of an ongoing criminal investigation.

The 29-year-old rapper, whose real name is Keenon Jackson, was taken to Men's Central Jail in L.A. where he was booked for robbery. YG's bail was set at $250,000 and he remains in custody. His arraignment has been set for Tuesday in Compton Court.

YG's arrest comes just days before he is to perform at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards. The rapper was to join Kirk Franklin, DJ Khaled, John Legend, Meek Mill and Roddy Ricch in a tribute performance for the late Nipsey Hussle, a three-time GRAMMY nominee and YG's friend.

ET has reached out to YG's attorney for comment.

Hussle died on March 31 after being shot down outside his store, Marathon Clothing, in L.A. He was 33. After his death, YG was among a slew of artists that honored him both on social media and onstage. Here's a look back at those tributes:

