A$AP Rocky made quite a statement during his headlining performance at the Ericsson Globe in Stockholm, Sweden, on Wednesday.

After an outcry of support from his Swedish fans, the "F**kin' Problems" rapper returned to the city he was arrested earlier this year to deliver a powerful show. Swedish artists Jireel, Z.E and Dree Low kicked off the show, before A$AP took the stage, which included a cage that resembled a jail cell.

Dressed in a green ensemble, A$AP performed his greatest hits and got the crowd pumped. Many took to social media to share video from the concert. A portion of the proceeds from the concert were donated to the local Swedish charity FARR, which works with refugee support groups.

The hip-hop star was convicted of assault in Sweden following a June 30 fight in Stockholm that turned physical. He was taken into police custody on July 3 and spent a month in a Swedish prison before getting released on Aug. 2.

At the time, the rapper claimed the altercation happened after "drug addicts" harassed him and his friends, and shared video on Instagram of two men confronting him and his security guard while outside a restaurant. He pleaded not guilty to all charges and said that he was acting in self-defense.

The Stockholm District Court previously stated that Rocky and two of his associates who were also convicted of assault would receive "conditional sentences," meaning no jail time or fines. They did have to compensate the Swedish government "based on their financial ability" for legal expenses incurred in the case.

Following his arrest, he thanked his "fans, friends and anyone across the globe who supported me during these last few weeks."

"I can't begin to describe how grateful I am for all of you," he continued on Instagram. "This has been a very difficult and humbling experience."

