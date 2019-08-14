A$AP Rocky Speaks Out on Assault Conviction in Sweden

A$AP Rocky has broken his silence after being convicted of assault by a Swedish court on Wednesday, over a June 30 fight in Stockholm that turned physical.

The Stockholm District Court said in a statement that the 30-year-old rapper, as well as two of his associates who were also convicted of assault, would receive only "conditional sentences," which do not call for jail time or fines. However, Rocky and his two friends will have to compensate the Swedish government "based on their financial ability" for legal expenses incurred in the case.

Rocky took to Instagram on Wednesday to say he was "disappointed" by the verdict.

"I am of course disappointed by today's verdict," he wrote. "I want to say thanks again to all of my fans, friends and everyone who showed me love during this difficult time. Imma keep moving forward. Thank you to my team, my management, attorneys, label and everyone who advocated for justice."

Rocky-- whose real name is Rakim Mayers -- was taken into police custody in Sweden on July 3 following the street fight, and spent a month in a Swedish prison before getting released on Aug. 2 to await the verdict. The rapper claimed that the altercation happened after "drug addicts" harassed him and his friends, and shared video on Instagram of two men confronting him and his security guard while outside a restaurant. He pleaded not guilty to all charges and said that he was acting in self-defense.

While he was in custody in Sweden, a number of celebrities publicly showed their support for him, including President Donald Trump, Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West and more.

The rapper again took to Instagram to thank everyone when he was released earlier this month and said that his experience in jail humbled him.

For more, watch the video below:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

A$AP Rocky Convicted of Assault in Sweden

A$AP Rocky Reunites With Rumored Ex Kendall Jenner After Being Released From Swedish Jail

A$AP Rocky Released From Swedish Prison Until Assault Case Verdict Is Announced

Related Gallery