YG is apologizing to the LGBTQ community.

The 29-year-old rapper took to Twitter on Wednesday, saying he is sorry for his past "ignorant" views.

"It's been brought to my attention that my old views on life was ignorant," he tweeted. "I apologize to the LGBTQ kommunity for ever komin across like I was anything but respectful and accepting. Live. Love. Ya Life. Gang!"

YG did not provide any additional information on why he offered the apology, but some fans on Twitter speculated that it may have had something to do with his ex-girlfriend, Kehlani, who is openly bisexual. The two briefly dated in 2019.

"He only saying that to appease to kehlani," one fan wrote, with another tweeting, "Kehlani really teaching you the ways of the world."

YG's statement comes just a few weeks after stars like Camila Cabello and Justin Bieber also apologized for their past mistakes.

"When I was young I was uneducated and found myself saying really hurtful things not knowing the power of my words," Bieber wrote on Instagram. "Racism Is still very prevalent and I want to use my voice to remind we are all human being[s] and all of EQUAL VALUE BEFORE GOD!"

Cabello shared a similar message to her Instagram Stories, which read, "When I was younger, I used language that I'm deeply ashamed of and will regret forever."

"I was uneducated and ignorant and once I became aware of the history and the weight and the true meaning behind this horrible and hurtful language, I was deeply embarrassed I ever used it," she continued. "I'm 22 now, I'm an adult and I've grown and learned and am conscious and aware of the history and the pain it carries in a way I wasn't before. Those mistakes don't represent the person I am or a person I've ever been. I only stand and have ever stood for love and inclusivity, and my heart has never, even then, had an ounce of hate or divisiveness."

