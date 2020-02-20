J Balvin still can't believe he rocked the Super Bowl stage with Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.

The Colombian reggaetonero joined Lopez during her haftime show set at Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2, while Bad Bunny was the surprise guest during Shakira's performance. Balvin told ET's Denny Directo on the 2020 Premio Lo Nuestro red carpet at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Thursday that he's "still in shock."

"She's a queen," he gushed of J.Lo. "She definitely was -- I have no words. Really, she was such a queen in the way she treated us and the way she let us shine."

The Super Bowl isn't the only collab Balvin and Lopez have up their sleeves. The Hustlers star is set to join Balvin and the Black Eyed Peas on a remix of "Ritmo." "That's going to be [releasing] really soon," Balvin told ET. "It's done!"

During Premio Lo Nuestro, Balvin will be honored with the Global Icon Award, for his ability to transcend borders and help globalize Latin music. He will also be performing a medley of his most recent hits and is up for nine PLN awards this year, including Album of the Year, Urban Male Artist of the Year and Urban Song of the Year.

"I'm really grateful with everything that is going on, but you know, I'm just a global dreamer. That's how I feel. I don't feel like an icon," Balvin shared. "I'm a big dreamer, and that's all that matters."

"It's been a blessing [this year]," he added. "You know, these past years have been amazing, and it just gets better and better."

