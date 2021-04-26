J Balvin is opening up like never before.

The official trailer for the singer's upcoming documentary, The Boy From Medellín, was released on Monday. Set to drop on Amazon Prime next month, the movie gives an intimate look at Balvin's life as he prepares for his sold-out stadium show in his hometown of Medellín, Colombia.

Fans will also get to know more of Balvin as he opens up about his life-long battle with anxiety and depression. Additionally, as his mega performance draws close, the Medellín streets explode with political unrest, forcing him to wrestle with his responsibility as an artist to his country and his legions of fans around the globe.

Shot entirely in the week leading up to the concert, The Boy From Medellín is directed by Matthew Heineman. Executive Produced by Balvin, Fabio Acosta, Scooter Braun, Allison Kaye, Scott Manson, Jennifer McDaniels, Jenna Millman, Juan Diego Villegas. It is also produced by Juan Camilo Cruz, Myles Estey, Joedan Okun.

In November, Balvin had a very candid conversation during Becky G's podcast about his mental health. The Latin GRAMMY winner expressed that at times his depression got so bad there was a point where he "didn't want to live."

"I was just crying for no reason. Didn’t want to wake up. Didn’t want to eat, didn't even want to live," Balvin told Becky of the period of depression that led to his diagnosis more than seven years ago. "You lose hope and you feel strange at every place you go. You feel like you are outside of your body."

"I’ve been shaking since I was a kid, and I've always had it, but I just didn’t know it was anxiety," he expressed.

In most recent news, the artist and his girlfriend, Valentina Ferrer, revealed that they are expecting their first child together. The announcement was made earlier this month on the cover of Vogue Mexico, which featured a stunning black-and-white shot of Ferrer baring her baby bump and Balvin standing behind her, cradling her burgeoning belly.

For more on Balvin, see below. The Boy From Medellín will be released May 7 on Amazon Prime.

