Jack Black recently performed a cover of Britney Spears' "...Baby One More Time," which he shared to social media last week, and he wants the songstress to know just how much he appreciates her.

The comedy icon and rocker, 54, attended the premiere of his new animated comedy, Kung Fu Panda 4, at AMC 14 at The Grove in Los Angeles on Sunday, where he shared a message for Spears with ET's Cassie DiLaura.

"Britney, if you're watching, I love you. I love the song," Black said.

Of his cover with longtime friend and bandmate Kyle Gass, Black said, "We're very proud of it, [and] I hope you like it, too."

At the suggestion of possibly getting together with Spears to perform some other iconic singles, Black said he was fully on board.

"I'm here! I'm ready when you are. I'm waiting by the phone," Black said with a smile. "I got kicks! I don't quite have Britney kicks, but you know, I got some moves."

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Black showed off some of his kicks and moves on the carpet, where he celebrated getting to play the eponymous martial arts-loving panda, Po, once more.

"It has been the role of a lifetime," Black told ET. "Playing Po the Dragon Warrior has been a blessing."

The franchise began with the release of the first Kung Fu Panda in 2008, and has been going strong with multiple films, a TV show and a video game.

"I didn't realize at the time that this was gonna be a role that I played for half my life," Black marveled, adding that it's been "so fun" to be a part of the beloved franchise.

Black also reflected on how his eldest son, Sammy, was only 2 when the first film came out. Now, with the release of Kung Fu Panda 4, Sammy is 17, and Black's younger son, Tommy, is 15. However, simply being a movie star hasn't necessarily earned him "cool points" with his kids.

"I got teenagers so it's tough to get cool dad points at that age," said Black, who shares his sons with wife Tanya Haden. "But that's normal, I think. That's how it was for me when I was a teenager. The last thing I wanted was to be with my cool parents."

Kung Fu Panda 4 hits theaters March 8.

