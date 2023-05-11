Jack Harlow Reveals His Future in Acting at 'White Men Can't Jump' Premiere (Exclusive)
Jack Harlow on His Future in Acting and Being ‘HUNGRY’ for More …
Jack Harlow has the acting bug. The rapper-turned-screen star is gearing up for the release of his first feature film, and already has his sights set on the future and all it's multitude of possibilities.
Harlow, 25, walked the red carpet on Thursday at the premiere of his new film, White Men Can't Jump, at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, and he spoke with ET's Kevin Frazier about the warm response he's gotten for his first major acting gig.
"It felt good!" Harlow said with a broad smile. "It makes me hungry, I want more. I want to keep going, you know?"
"It's just a taste, and it was great, but I'm excited to keep moving," added Harlow, who stars in the remake of the 1992 sports comedy opposite Sinqua Walls.
Looking back at his time on set, Harlow praised Walls for teaching him a lot about acting, about life and about living healthy, exclaiming, "I'm a changed man after working with Sinqua!"
The film also marks one of the last projects for the late Lance Reddick -- who tragically died from heart disease at age 60 back in March.
"I got about two days on set with Lance and he was an absolute pleasure to be around," Harlow recalled, fondly. "I'm so glad you brought the legend up. Rest in peace to Lance."
While Harlow is excited about his future in film and TV, he's not leaving music behind. He recently dropped a new album, Jackman, which has been met with widespread acclaim and praise from fans and critics, as well as commercial success on the charts.
"It feels good, you know? It feels good 'cause I didn't do it with charts in mind," Harlow said. "I just did it from the heart and mind, you know?"
Fans will get a chance to see Harlow's film debut when White Men Can't Jump begins streaming exclusively on Hulu in the U.S on May 19.
