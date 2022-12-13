New couple alert? A source tells ET that Jack Harlow and Dua Lipa have been hanging out. While the pair are just "seeing where things go," the source says they have a "good connection."

"Jack and Dua are hanging out and seeing where things go. He was a fan at first and once he met her and got to know her, he liked her even more," the source shares. "She's very much his type and he thinks she's extremely talented."

The source also says that the "First Class" rapper has been "pursuing" Lipa is very much into the "Levitating" singer.

"Jack has been pursuing Dua and he is very into her. They have a good connection," the source adds.

The pair first sparked romance rumors after appearing cozy at Variety's Hitmakers brunch earlier this month, with Page Six reporting that the stars also got lunch together in New York City after her performance at iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball performance on Friday.

As fans of the 24-year-old rapper know, Harlow has a song on his latest album named after the British-Albanian singer.

"Dua Lipa, I'm tryna do more with her than do a feature / I checked the web, they out here chewin' me up, f**k it," he raps on the song. "Fadeaway, I lift that Luka knee up, bucket / I heard from someone you said you could be us, nothing."

In an interview with The Breakfast Club in May, Harlow opened up getting the 27-year-old pop star's approval for the track.

"Not publicly," he said when asked if she responded to the song since the album dropped, noting she'd acknowledged it privately. "I wanted to get her blessing, so I FaceTimed her and played it for her because I didn't want her to be blindsided by that or feel like creeped out or anything."

"If she had said, 'Yo, I hate it. I don't want it to come out,' it wouldn't have come out," he continued.

Harlow said Lipa was "thrown off" at first, but ultimately gave her OK ahead of the album's release.

"She was like, 'Oh, I mean it's not my song. I suppose it's OK,'" Harlow shared. "She was just kinda thrown off and she just kinda let it go."

When asked if he had a crush on Lipa, Harlow simply said he admires her, telling The Breakfast Club crew at the time that their conversations have become "less awkward" since the release of song, adding, "I think we're good."

ET has reached out to both Harlow and Lipa's rep for comment.

Before being linked to Harlow, Lipa was dating Anwar Hadid, but the pair went their separate ways last December. Harlow, meanwhile, was linked to TikTok star Addison Rae in April 2021, though she quickly shut the rumors down by tweeting, "I'm single."

