Jack Osbourne Marries Aree Gearhart -- See Their Wedding Portrait

Surprise, they did! Jack Osbourne and his love, Aree Gearheart, are married.

The happy couple took to social media to reveal that they tied the knot last week during a secret ceremony.

"Something really cool happened. I married the most amazing women I've ever met. All in," the 37-year-old Jack Osbourne's Night of Terror star wrote on X (formally known as Twitter) and Instagram.

In addition to the reveal, Osbourne shared a picture of him and Gearheart -- who officially changed her last name to Osbourne -- from their wedding day.

Jeff Kravitz/AMA2019/FilmMagic for dcp

In the pic, the newlyweds stand in a field as the bride wears a white dress and veil and the groom wears a mauve suit. The pair has yet to reveal further details about the ceremony, or if Osbourne's parents, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, were in attendance.

On her social media, Gearheart shared the news with the same picture.

"Snuck away and married my best friend last week. i am honored to be your wife. all in forever 🌿," she wrote.

Osbourne and Gearheart went public with their relationship in 2019. The pair announced their engagement in 2021. The following year, the couple welcomed their first daughter together, Maple.

"I’m very happy to announce Maple Artemis Osbourne! Born 7-09-2022. 7.13lbs Aree and Maple are doing great and are happy and healthy. ❤️," the proud dad wrote at the time.

Osbourne was previously married to Lisa Stelly from 2012 to 2019, and they share three daughters together -- Pearl, 11, Andy, 8, and Minnie, 5.

The newlyweds' love story won't play out on TV. Last week, Osbourne spoke to ET, and revealed why his family's days on the small screen are behind them.

"That's never going to happen," he said. "I just don't see it because we all don't live together. Reality TV is not made the way that we did back, twenty-something years ago. We just launched The Osbournes podcast, so I think that's the closest thing we're probably ever going to get."

He added, "Logistically it's so hard. The magic of that show is that we all lived together in a crazy house. There's 9,000 little kids now, me, Kelly, my fiancée and my parents. It's just too scattered. That was the whole reason I was like 'we have to do this podcast,' is because it's a close second I think."

