Kevin Maxen is making history. The assistant strength and conditioning coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars has become the first male coach ever in the NFL -- or American men's pro sports altogether -- to publicly come out as gay.

Maxen recently got candid about his decision to come out while speaking with Outsports, and explained, "I don't want to feel like I have to think about it anymore."

"I don’t want to feel like I have to lie about who I am seeing, or why I am living with someone else," Maxen shared. "I want to be vocal in support of people living how they want to live, but I also want to just live and not feel fear about how people will react."

Maxen explained that he came forward with the support of his personal network of friends and family, and his boyfriend of two years, Nick.

He also said that it "wasn't until recently" that he came to truly realize that he has "the right and responsibility to love and be loved."

"Maybe sharing this will hopefully give someone else the strength to accept their own life and take control of their own story," Maxen shared with the outlet.

Jaguars owner Shad Khan -- who has been very vocal in the past regarding his support for anti-discrimination legislation -- praised Maxen in a statement to ESPN on Thursday.

"Kevin is a Jacksonville Jaguar through and through, and a key member of our football team and community," he shared. "I look forward to seeing Kevin next week at training camp, and hope that he comes to work each day during camp and through the season feeling confident, free and at peace."

Marcus Pollard, Jaguars Director of Player Development, also expressed his support for Maxen, telling Outsports in a statement, "In an environment that is diversifying, it is a privilege to work alongside Kevin who is hardworking, dedicated and thriving as a strength and conditioning coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars."

Maxen has been a part of the team since 2021, after spending time as a strength coach at Vanderbilt and Baylor.

