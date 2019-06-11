Jaclyn Hill is already under fire for her debut makeup line, Jaclyn Cosmetics.

The YouTuber's first launch from her namesake brand dropped on May 30, which features 20 shades of nude lipsticks.

Although it didn't take long for the products to sell out, many of her customers aren't happy with the quality of the lipsticks since receiving them. Fans took to social media to share pictures of the lipsticks containing holes, plastic particles or unknown fibers that resemble hairs, questioning whether they are expired. Some just complained about the overly soft or crumbling consistency of the lipstick.

Hill, who boasts over 6.2 million followers on Instagram and 5.9 million subscribers on YouTube, addressed the controversy on Twitter to apologize and to ensure that she and her team "are working very hard on finding out exactly what is causing the 'grittiness & bumpy' texture" on the lipsticks.

My team and I are working very hard on finding out EXACTLY what is causing the “grittiness & bumpy texture” on some of my lipsticks. I am so sorry to see some of you dissatisfied with my product. I will make it right for you & learn from this mistake! That’s a promise❤️ — Jaclyn Hill (@Jaclynhill) June 8, 2019

She also responded to the unknown fibers, saying it is not hair but rather a result of the "new white gloves" the factory used for quality control. The 28-year-old beauty influencer added they have switched to rubber gloves to nix any shedding.

If any of you are receiving lipsticks like this.... please know that this is NOT hair! My factory used brand new white gloves to do quality control & they shed all over my product!😡 We switched to rubber gloves 2 days ago & will make sure this never happens again. https://t.co/qn6UTUJzRE — Jaclyn Hill (@Jaclynhill) June 8, 2019

Fellow beauty YouTube stars posted their own reviews on the lipsticks. RawBeautyKristi even viewed the lipsticks under a microscope, which revealed holes and fuzzy-looking fibers.

See more comments and images from fans below.

This is what Sofia looks like after the 10 one direction swipes. This lipstick in my oppinion is almost too soft. It has the consistency of a body cream to be honest. That was evident when I was washing it off my arm. I didn’t have any hard pieces or bumps. #JaclynHillCosmeticspic.twitter.com/hrEmxQ15Mm — ifixbrokenhearts (@idoheartfailure) June 8, 2019

@jaclynhill really wanted to love this lipstick, however it feels gritty and the JH is already rubbing off. It went from straight from the box to sitting on my vanity. #jaclyncosmetics#JaclynHillCosmeticspic.twitter.com/XNZ6iHNJHk — Jen VonHolly (@JenVonHolly) June 9, 2019

