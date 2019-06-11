Beauty

Jaclyn Hill Faces Backlash Over Questionable Quality of Her Lipstick Line

By Amy Lee‍
Jaclyn Hill is already under fire for her debut makeup line, Jaclyn Cosmetics. 

The YouTuber's first launch from her namesake brand dropped on May 30, which features 20 shades of nude lipsticks. 

Although it didn't take long for the products to sell out, many of her customers aren't happy with the quality of the lipsticks since receiving them. Fans took to social media to share pictures of the lipsticks containing holes, plastic particles or unknown fibers that resemble hairs, questioning whether they are expired. Some just complained about the overly soft or crumbling consistency of the lipstick.

WE ARE LIVE!!!!😭💎 @jaclynhillcosmetics

Hill, who boasts over 6.2 million followers on Instagram and 5.9 million subscribers on YouTube, addressed the controversy on Twitter to apologize and to ensure that she and her team "are working very hard on finding out exactly what is causing the 'grittiness & bumpy' texture" on the lipsticks.

She also responded to the unknown fibers, saying it is not hair but rather a result of the "new white gloves" the factory used for quality control. The 28-year-old beauty influencer added they have switched to rubber gloves to nix any shedding. 

Fellow beauty YouTube stars posted their own reviews on the lipsticks. RawBeautyKristi even viewed the lipsticks under a microscope, which revealed holes and fuzzy-looking fibers. 

See more comments and images from fans below.

