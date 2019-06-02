Kylie Jenner's skincare line, Kylie Skin, has arrived -- and not everyone is feeling it.

Beauty expert Jeffree Star and fellow YouTuber Shane Dawson released their review of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star's new products on Sunday, ultimately arriving at a brutal verdict.

After trying out nearly all the items, Star proclaimed, "My face feels basic. Feel me. Basic!"

"I'd say Kylie is gonna be sad and offended, but I just don't think she's gonna give a f**k," Dawson chimed in.

"About this one? Absolutely not. She's fine in her seven houses and 60 cars," Star added, discussing the line. "She's probably pregnant right now and doesn't give a f**k."

As fans of the Kardashians-Jenners know, Star has a long history of feuds with the reality TV family, trading barbs with not only Kylie but also Khloe and Kim Kardashian over the years.

This past week, Kylie decided to promote her line with a video showing herself quickly washing her face, for which she quickly received a wave of criticism. Afterward, Kim posted a video pretending to be her younger half-sister and heaped praise on the line, stating, "Kylie Skin is the fountain of youth, people! All you need is three seconds! I didn't even need a whole 10 seconds. I now look like a baby! I love this Kylie Skin."

Star also recently got a public war of words with James Charles amid the latter's feud with Tati Westbrook, which has since subsided. While at RuPaul's DragCon LA 2019, YouTuber Joey Graceffa expressed relief that the group had buried the hatchet.

"I was like, 'What happened to this safe platform?' YouTube used to be a place where all the nerds and weirdos would hang out, and there was barely any drama," he said. "And now, it's become a place where the cool kids have found our secret hide-out, and they've bashed it in and they've taken over, and they're like, 'This is our place now.' And it's no longer my safe little haven."

