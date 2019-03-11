Jacob Tremblay Swears and Ditches School in NSFW 'Good Boys' Trailer

Get ready to see Jacob Tremblay in a whole new light.

The 12-year-old actor -- who rose to fame thanks to his role as Brie Larson's son in 2015's critically acclaimed Room -- stars in a new comedy produced by Seth Rogen, and it looks every bit as inappropriate and hilarious as Rogen's past coming-of-age comedies like 2007's Superbad and 2014's Neighbors.

Tremblay stars as sixth-grader Max, who embarks on an epic journey with his two best friends -- played by Brady Noon (who's basically a younger version of Jonah Hill's character, Seth, in Superbad) and Keith L. Williams -- as the trio attempts to go to their first kissing party. Of course, things go horribly wrong prior to the important bash when they ditch school, and during the course of the day, accidentally carry stolen drugs, unknowingly get into their parents' sex toys and somehow lock a cop in a convenience store.

Obviously, the trailer is NSFW for children due to language and other adult themes, and Rogen appears at the beginning of the clip to tell Tremblay, Noon and Williams that although they star in the comedy, they aren't actually allowed to watch the trailer.

"It's just too messed up for kids your age," Rogen explains. "There's drugs, there's violence, there's swearing, and although we've decided it's OK for you to do these things in the movie, you can't watch yourselves do them in the trailer."

When Noon replies, "That's f**ked up," Rogen notes, "Oh it is f**ked up. You can say that, but you can't watch yourself say that. ... that's f**ked up."

"Welcome to Hollywood," he later deadpans.

Good Boys hits theaters on Aug. 19.

ET spoke to Tremblay in November 2017, when he revealed which actress he wants to play his mom next. Watch the video below for more:

RELATED CONTENT:

Jacob Tremblay Finally Meets Ryan Reynolds After Hunting Him Down in Tokyo

Jacob Tremblay Reveals How He Would Prepare for a 'Really Serious Scene' Filming 'Wonder' (Exclusive)

Jacob Tremblay Celebrates 11th Birthday With Hilarious 'Stranger Things'-Inspired Photo