The Girls Trip ladies are back together! On Wednesday's new episode of Red Table Talk, Jada Pinkett Smith virtually reunites with Regina Hall, Tiffany Haddish and Queen Latifah while they're all at home self-isolating due to the coronavirus.

During their chat, Hall reveals that she's staying busy amid her quarantine by "learning how to strip."

"I knew you had some ho in you," Queen Latifah jokes in response.

Meanwhile, Haddish shares that she's been busy on Bumble, quipping, "Bumble be poppin'. ...It's fun till the dudes be trying to pull their wee-wees out."

The comedian also notes that she's been learning how to do the splits. As for Smith, she tells her co-stars that she's been doing lots of push-ups while quarantining.

The women move on to discussing their celebrity crushes. Haddish says she's been crushing on Henry Cavill while Hall gets Smith laughing when she says her and Queen Latifah's crush is Will Smith.

Queen Latifah then says she's crushing on supermodel Adriana Lima, and Haddish quips that she's into Meryl Streep.

Haddish is also asked about which celebrities she'd like to kiss and notes that she'd give a peck to Streep, but she has a long list of men who she'd like to really smooch. Cavill, Tom Cruise, Blair Underwood, Kofi Siriboe, Michael B. Jordan, Damon Wayans and Adam Sandler are all on her list.

Another celebrity that Haddish has her eye on is Drake, but says it was the rapper's father, Dennis Graham, that actually hit on her. The comedian jokes that she told Drake that she'd rather be his baby's mama then his step mama.

As for whether these ladies are looking to reunite on the big screen for a Girls Trip 2, Hall shares, "We're all down, we just want to make sure it's amazing!"

The women initially starred in Girls Trip back in 2017, and have since been vocal about the possibility of making a second flick. Back in 2018, Hall told ET's Nischelle Turner that the sequel is "a go in that we all want to and we're all ready."

"I think it's about the timing and also everyone wants to make sure that the story's worthy of a sequel," Hall told ET's Kevin Frazier. "We don't want y'all talking about us 'cause then y'all will be like, 'Why'd they do a second one? They should have just left it alone.'"

"I know that they are trying really hard to come up with the perfect idea," she added.

The latest episode of Red Table Talk will premiere Wednesday at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET on Facebook Watch.

