Jada Pinkett Smith’s mom is looking incredible!

The 46-year-old actress took to Instagram on Thursday to brag about her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Jones, and her commitment to working out.

In the video, 64-year-old Banfield-Jones does 15 reps of weight lifting, showing off her remarkable arms in a white tank top. With pounding music playing, Banfield-Jones’ trainer, Charles Harris, can be heard encouraging her in the background.

Pinkett Smith was clearly proud of her mom, captioning the video, “Why is Gam Bam puttin me to shame???”

Banfield-Jones posted the video as well, writing: “Knock ‘em out! @charlesironmanharris. Chizelitfitness#cantstopwontstop."

This isn’t the first time Banfield-Jones’ phenomenal body has been on display. Back in 2014, Pinkett Smith shared a shot of her mom at the beach, taken by her daughter, Willow Smith.

In the snap, Banfield-Jones is making her way out of the ocean while showing off her toned abs in a red bikini.

“Willow took this shot of her grandmother, my mother, emerging from the ocean today. She is 61,” Pinkett Smith wrote on Facebook at the time. “I wanna be her when I grow up:)”

Pinkett Smith hosts Facebook Watch’s Red Table Talk, oftentimes with her mother and daughter -- and they don't hold anything back! Take a look:

