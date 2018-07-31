Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals She's Working on a Song With Daughter Willow

Jada Pinkett Smith has new music in the works with her daughter, Willow Smith.

The duo, who already co-star on Pinkett Smith's Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk, are hitting the studio together, the actress revealed to Billboard on Saturday.

"I actually have a song with Willow that we did together," she said. "It’s called 'Dear Father' and we are still working on it. But it’s pretty dope."

"Willow has always wanted to do some stuff with me. She grew up with Wicked Wisdom on tour so it’s always been her dream to play with the band and play with me on stage," Jada continued of the band she formed in 2002. "It’s really fun. So we’re thinking about doing four songs or something."

Willow kicked off her music career at just 10 years old with her 2010 hit, "Whip My Hair." She continued to release music over the years, with her last single, "Romance," debuting last year. On Red Table Talk last month, Willow revealed that she actually wasn't happy with the way Jada handled her seemingly overnight success as a child.

"I only have one terrible experience, which is 'Whip My Hair,'" Willow said when asked about the time she had difficulty connecting to her parents. "Just that the values of the people around me should have been the opposite. You and Daddy should have been like, 'OK, we value her musical growth and knowledge more than her popularity.'"

Jada tried to explain her and Will's thought process, as they came from different childhoods, where they had to fight for everything.

"For us [it's] that survival mentality," she said. "Your dad and I, we were like, 'Oh man, she'll be set up for life, this is her start.'"

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Jada Pinkett Smith and Willow's Tearful Confessions: Their Biggest, Most Candid Revelations

Jada Pinkett Smith Shares Toned Bikini Pic After Will Posts Video Of Her 'Look'n All Crazy'

Jada Pinkett Smith Shares Childhood Flashback Pic Of Son Jaden From 'Matrix' Set

Related Gallery