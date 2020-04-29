Jada Pinkett Smith is tackling how the coronavirus pandemic has affected relationships on the next episode of Red Table Talk-- and revealing how quarantine has tested her own marriage to Will Smith.

ET exclusively debuts the trailer for Wednesday's episode of the Facebook Watch series, titled "How Your Relationship Can Survive Quarantine," in which Jada candidly confesses, "one of the things I realize is that I don't know Will at all."

"It's challenging. You're forced to look at things differently," she adds of how quarantining together can impact relationships.

The actress admits that when stressed, she goes "straight to fight," but with the help of her and Will's personal intimacy counselor, Michaela Boehm, on Wednesday's episode, Jada learns important tips both she and her audience can use.

Pastor John Gray and his wife, Aventer, also share how isolation has them questioning their marriage and family dynamic. Watch the trailer below.

Though he doesn't appear on this week's Red Table Talk, Will was present for an episode of the series last month, after calling an emergency meeting to discuss the coronavirus pandemic. He said he felt "responsible" in some ways for the people who aren't informed at this time.

"I wanted to do this because in 2008 I made I Am Legend so I feel responsible for a lot of the misinformation and just as a family we've been sitting down and we've been talking," Will explained. "When I was preparing for I Am Legend, my character was a virologist, so I had an opportunity in my preparation for the role to go to the CDC. There was a basic foundational comprehension of viruses and viral pathogens that I developed and it really changed my life and how I looked at the world. There's basic concepts that people do not understand."

The new episode of Red Table Talkwill debut Wednesday at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET on Facebook Watch.

