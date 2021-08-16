Jada Pinkett Smith Shows Off Large Arm Tattoo as She Starts Her Sleeve Ink
Jada Pinkett Smith Talks Not Wanting to ‘Burden Anybody’ on ‘Red…
Willow Smith Shaves Her Head During Punk-Inspired Performance of…
Prince Harry Gave Royal Family Heads Up About Tell-All Memoir
Emile Hirsch on His Shared Connection With Anton Yelchin Through…
Angelina Jolie Wears Beekeeper Uniform to Celebrate Graduates of…
Ariel Winter Gushes Over Boyfriend Luke Benward, Can’t Wait For …
Idris Elba Says John Cena Was a ‘Weird Maniac’ While Filming ‘Th…
When We First Met Chris Evans: The Actor’s Biggest Milestones
Morgan Wallen Speaks Out After Using Racial Slur, Kanye West Get…
Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt Joke That They're Going to Have a…
Ben Affleck Touching Jennifer Lopez's Backside Reminds Fans of '…
Derek Hough on What Fans Can Expect From His New Las Vegas Show
Jenna Dewan Addresses Her Public Divorce on ‘Turning the Tables …
‘Love Is Blind’ Contestants Reunite 17 Months Later for ‘After t…
Kanye West Reportedly Living Inside Atlanta Stadium While Workin…
Watch Ariana Grande Dazzle in Her First 'The Voice' Promo
Paris Hilton Talks Future Motherhood Plans and Cooking With Her …
How Jennifer Garner and Marc Anthony Feel About Jennifer Lopez a…
Chrishell Stause Is Dating 'Selling Sunset' Co-Star Jason Oppenh…
Jada Pinkett Smith is getting a head start on her tattoo plans! The 49-year-old actress and talk show host took to Instagram on Sunday to show off her new, large arm tattoo, revealing the piece is just one of many she plans to get.
"I always said I would get a sleeve at 60 but tomorrow is not promised. Soooo … I’m starting to build my sleeve now!" Jada captioned the pic.
The ink features references to goddesses from several different religions.
"Repp’n the Divine Feminine journey within and without. ✨Jai Ma✨ #MataSita #Allat #Oshun #QuanYin," Jada added of her body art.
The wife of Will Smith isn't the first member of her family to permanently honor a goddess. Her 20-year-old daughter, Willow Smith, got a large hand tattoo last month of Saraswati, the Hindu goddess of knowledge, music, art, speech, wisdom and learning.
The family discussed their differing opinions on tattoos during a May episode of the family's internet show, Red Table Talk, when Willow, Jada, and Jada's mother, Adrienna "Gammy" Banfield-Norris, got matching lotus tattoos.
Will doesn't have any tattoos himself, and Willow admitted during the episode that she was nervous to tell her dad about her half sleeve.
"I showed it to him and he was like, 'Everything's in divine order. Your path is your path and I just love you. And I'm glad that you got something that looks nice,'" Willow recalled.
RELATED CONTENT:
Jada Pinkett Smith and Daughter Willow Get Matching Buzz Cuts
Jada Pinkett Smith Opens Up About Past Alcohol and Drug Issues
Jada Pinkett Smith Agrees to Matching Tattoos With Willow and Gammy