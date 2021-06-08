The ladies of the Red Table Talk are getting real about their private parts. In this sneak-peek clip from Wednesday's all-new episode, Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne "Gammy" Banfield-Norris are getting ready to get a vaginal steaming when they have a candid conversation about the generational differences they've experienced in talking about their bodies and the taboos often associated with those discussions.

"We didn't talk about our vaginas, right? In my generation," Gammy shared, "women my age, it's always been so taboo and so much shame."

Gammy asked Willow if her and her group of girlfriends talk about their feminine health and wellness freely, to which the 20-year-old responded with a resounding "Yes."

"Yes," Willow confirmed. "100 percent, because we're trying to figure it out. We're like, 'Hey, this and this and this. What's your experience?'"

The topic is still taboo for Jada's generation, who said she and her age mates still don't talk about their private parts.

"In my generation, we still don't talk about it," Jada said. "I never remember sitting around with my girlfriends having this kind of conversation," Gammy added.

While the trio agree that these kinds of conversations are less likely among women, Jada has a feeling men have an easier time discussing their private parts.

"But I'm sure boys sit around all day talking about their penises," she jokingly quipped.

tune in to Facebook Watch on Wednesday, June 9 at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET for the full episode.

