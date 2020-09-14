Jaden Smith isn't letting the Sofia Richieromance rumors influence him. In fact, he wasn't even aware that they existed!

During On Air With Ryan Seacrest, the 22-year-old son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith was asked about the photos that surfaced earlier this month of himself and Richie, 22, holding hands and hugging on the beach following her recent split from Scott Disick.

"I actually don't look at the Internet, so I didn't see that," Smith told Seacrest.

He added that a fun beach outing is not out of the norm for the longtime pals.

"You know, me and Sofia have been friends for like 10 years," he explained. "We've been going to the beach pretty consistently for 10 years too. And yeah, we're just homies and we love each other. It was fun."

Richie and Smith were romantically linked when they were teenagers, but their youthful romance reportedly came to an end in 2013.

In August, ET confirmed that Richie and Disick had officially ended their romance after the on-off couple were spotted spending the Fourth of July together. For more, watch the clip below:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Why Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Called It Quits After 3 Years Together This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Sofia Richie Holds Hands With Jaden Smith During Playful Beach Outing

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Officially Call It Quits

Jaden Smith on Dealing With Anxiety & Recording Music Amid Quarantine

Related Gallery