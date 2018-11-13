Jaden Smith wasn’t afraid to confess his feelings at the Camp Flog Gnaw music festival on Sunday night.

The 20-year-old musician and actor was on stage when he began praising fellow artist and the event’s organizer, Tyler the Creator. What started off as friendly banter quickly turned into what appeared to be a big confession.

"I just want to say Tyler the Creator is the best friend in the world and I love him so f**king much,” Jaden said. "And I want tell you guys something. I want to tell you. Tyler doesn’t want to say, but Tyler’s my mother f**king boyfriend, and he’s been my mother f**king boyfriend my whole f**king life. Tyler the Creator is my f**king boyfriend. It’s true.”

In the clip, which has been posted on several fan accounts, the camera cuts to Tyler who is seen shaking his head and seemingly denying the comments from Jaden.

The son of Will and Jada Pinkett Smith didn’t stop there. He continued his expletive-filled declaration, saying, "Tyler the Creator is my f**king boyfriend. If you take anything away from this f**king show, that’s what you need to take away.”

Jaden later took to Twitter, writing, “Yup @tylerthecreator I Told Everyone You Can’t Deny It Now. Tyler the Creator responded, “Hahaha you a crazy n***a man.”

Yup @tylerthecreator I Told Everyone You Can’t Deny It Now. — Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) November 12, 2018

ET has reached out to Jaden's reps regarding his proclamation. It’s unclear whether he was being sincere when calling Tyler his "boyfriend", but this isn't the first time he's been romantically linked to a celebrity. Jaden has previously dated Kylie Jenner and actress Amandla Stenberg.

