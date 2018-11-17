Jaden Smith continues to call Tyler, the Creator his boyfriend.

While promoting his newest project, The Sunset Tapes: A Cool Tape Story, on Apple Music's Beats 1 Radio on Friday, Jaden addressed his recent love proclamation.

"I recently said that Tyler, the Creator is my boyfriend, and that's true. So, just so you know," he said.

Jaden made headlines earlier this week, after appearing to share the relationship news at Camp Flog Gnaw on Sunday night. While praising the rapper on stage, Jaden got real about his feelings for Tyler.

"I just want to say Tyler, the Creator is the best friend in the world and I love him so f**king much,” Jaden said. "And I want to tell you guys something. I want to tell you. Tyler doesn’t want to say, but Tyler’s my mother f**king boyfriend, and he’s been my mother f**king boyfriend my whole f**king life. Tyler, the Creator is my f**king boyfriend. It’s true.”

A video of Jaden's speech panned over to Tyler, who was seen shaking his head and seemingly denying Jaden's comments. ET has reached out to Jaden's rep for comment.

Though he briefly mentioned Tyler on Friday, Jaden more openly discussed his past relationship with girlfriend Odessa Aldon.

"I did really f**k up in my relationship with Odessa, and this song is kind of like me being like, 'Yo, I'm sorry,' because I am sorry, and I've already said sorry to her a million times, but this is me saying sorry to her again," he said of his song, "Fallen Part Two." "That's what this song is. It's kind of sad, high key. I made this in Hawaii, and I was sad."

