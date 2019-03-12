It's time to say adios toJane the Virgin.

The Gina Rodriguez-starring series' fifth and final season is just around the corner, and Jaime Camil sat down with ET Live on Tuesday to dish on what fans can expect from the upcoming episodes following season four's shocking finale.

"I'm happy about this season because Michael is back," Camil, who stars as Jane Villanueva's father and telenovela star Rogelio de la Vega, expressed. "Real fans of the show know that the real love story is not Jane and Michael, it's Rogelio and Michael," he jokingly added.

In case you missed it, Jane (Rodriguez) and Rafael (Justin Baldoni) seemed destined for an engagement... until an unexpected bombshell got in the way of a happy proposal. Fans learned that Michael (Brett Dier), who presumably died from complications from a gunshot wound in an episode that aired last February, is actually alive.

So how will things pan out now that Jane's one true love is back from the dead?

"The first episode of season five will start right where Jane sees Michael and goes, 'Whoa, what is this?!'" Camil spilled.

"We get equally shocked as the audience because [showrunner and creator] Jennie Urman will not keep us in her circle of trust. So we were at the table read, and the narrator goes, 'And so it is my friend, when Jane saw…' and we go, 'Are we missing a page?" he recalled as Urman brought out the page and revealed that Dier was returning.

Jane the Virgin premiered in 2014 to critical acclaim. In its first season, the satirical rom com earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best TV Series – Musical or Comedy, as well as a Best Actress in a TV Series Musical of Comedy nomination for Rodriguez.

For Camil, it was the first table read that resonates with him when he looks back at the time on the series. Another moment is Rodriguez making her directorial debut in season four.

"She is amazing. She is such a great director," gushed Camil. "I'm telling you, not because she's my TV daughter and I love her [for] life and we have developed a beautiful friendship, but she is so gifted and such a natural and so talented when it comes to directing."

The end of Jane is bittersweet for Camil, but he's also got a slew of projects in the works. He's also not opposed of reprising his Rogelio role for the show's spin off, Jane the Novela.

Jane the Virgin's fifth and final season premieres Wednesday, March 27 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

