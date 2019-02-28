There's a new leading lady in town and her name is Jacqueline Grace Lopez!

ET has learned that the actress has been cast as Estela in the Jane the Virginspinoff, Jane the Novela. Lopez's character is an up-and-coming art curator who has spent years playing it safe and coloring within the lines. But a shocking secret changes everything and forces her to live a double life.

Following the news of her casting, the former East Los High star took to Instagram to confirm the news, and express how thrilled she was to land the gig.

"Beyond blessed.🥰 It takes hard work. But this. T H I S. Makes it all worth it. ❤️❤️❤️ I cannot wait to share this story with you. The script is AMAZING. 🔥," she wrote. "The producing team feels like family. 💕I am the luckiest girl in the world. Let’s do this. 💃🏽#comingsoon #actress #hollywood #hustle #janethenovela #thecw."

Jane the Novela is envisioned as a soapy, telenovela-inspired anthology series in the tradition of the original show, where each season is based on a different fictional novel “written by” Jane Villanueva (Gina Rodriguez's character) and narrated by the author, herself. The first installment will take place at a Napa Valley Vineyard. Rodriguez will executive produce, alongside Jennie Snyder Urman, Ben Silverman, Joanna Klein and Emily Gipson.

Rodriguez confirmed last month that The CW has officially picked up the show. "We got good news from the CW! Jane will be birthing a SPIN OFF!!!!! Jane The Novelas!!!" Rodriguez wrote alongside a photo of her in character and with her on-screen son, Mateo.

Meanwhile, Jane the Virgin returns for its fifth and final season on March 27, and after the shocking season four finale that aired in April, the show still has plenty to unpack!

For more on the spinoff and new shows coming to the network, watch the video below.

Reporting by Philiana Ng.

