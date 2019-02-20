Sophia Bush Joins 'Jane the Virgin' -- See the Selfie!

The cast of Jane the Virgin has added a new member!

On Wednesday, Justin Baldoni took to Instagram to announce that Sophia Bush is set to appear in the final season of the CW series, which premieres on March 27. Baldoni, who plays Rafael Solano on the show, shared the exciting news with a smiling selfie of himself with both Bush and Jane herself, Gina Rodriguez.

"Now this is a picture of a man who is very grateful to be between two women who are literally changing the game," Baldoni gushed in the caption. "How cool that I get to work with amazing humans like this!? I’ve realized that there’s something about being in the presence of powerful women that actually grounds and calms me. (I mean look at who I married @emilybaldoni 😜💪🏼❤️)"

"I’m so grateful that the supremely talented, kind-hearted and bad ass feminist- social justice warrior @sophiabush who I LOOOVE and adore came to play with us on @cwjanethevirgin this week," he continued of the former Chicago P.D. star.

Though Baldoni was tight-lipped about who Bush will portray on the series, he did reveal that "some of you may not be happy about it 😜#canttellyou #sorrynotsorry #thefinalseason"

Bush's new gig comes on the heels of the announcement that Chad Michael Murray, her ex-husband and former One Tree Hill co-star, is set to join Riverdale, another CW series. Murray will play Edgar Evernever -- the enigmatic, charming, handsome leader of the cult-like Farm -- in the teen drama's third season.

The Jane the Virgin casting news comes just days after fans got their first look at season five of the series, which is set to pick up after the shocking reveal that Michael (Brett Dier) -- Jane's husband, who was thought to have died in season three -- is presumably alive. From the look of the trailer, Michael's living status is sure to confuse everyone in Jane's life, specifically her romantic relationship with Rafael.

At the Television Critics Association press tour late last month, Jennie Snyder Urman, the show's creator, teased what fans can expect from the final season, which will also include the addition of The Middle's Eden Sher.

"We go through all the feels this last season, certainly," Urman said. "... The theme this year is things coming full circle. I want to revisit certain moments, both visually and emotionally, and in storylines that feel similar in some ways -- a mirror to where we started, but have shown how much these characters have grown and changed."

"... We're going to revisit a few issues that have come up with the couples and with the relationships that are handled in different ways because you're not the same person, five years later. I'm not the same person, Gina's not," Urman continued. "For the audience, to see that these people have grown up a little bit and they make their decisions in a slightly different way and different things are more important because what happens in life, your priorities shift. I want a real sense of closure in the end."

"Our philosophy in the writers' room is how can we have our cake and eat it too? How can this person die and then come back? How can this person cry and then laugh? We find something beautiful out of something tragic," she added. "I'm trying to push that into our last season where we can have it all, where we can have these big family moments. I want to say goodbye in the right way and I feel I want to stick the landing. That's a lot of pressure, but I want to."

Additionally, Rodriguez recently revealed that a Jane the Virgin spinoff had been picked up by The CW. Watch the video below for more on the new Jane show:

