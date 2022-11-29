Country singer Jake Flint has died. Jake's unexpected passing comes just hours after his wedding to his new wife, Brenda Flint. He was 37 years old.

Jake's publicist, Clif Doyal, confirmed the sad news to The Oklahoman on Monday. According to Doyal, the "What’s Your Name?" singer died in his sleep after he and Brenda exchanged vows on Saturday. The singer’s cause of death has yet to be announced.

Brenda, meanwhile, spoke out about Jake's passing on Tuesday, taking to Facebook to share her shock and grief over the loss of her husband, after what was meant to be a special day for the couple.

"We should be going through wedding photos but instead I have to pick out clothes to bury my husband in. People aren’t meant to feel this much pain," Brenda wrote. "My heart is gone and I just really need him to come back. I can’t take much more. I need him here."

Also speaking to The Oklahoman, Mike Hosty, who performed at the Flints' wedding hours before Jake's death, called the event "fun," adding that it was an "honor" to play at the musician's nuptials.

"It was rainy...I still have the mud in my old van...but it was just a fun wedding," Hosty recalled. "And it's just a tragedy what happened."

He added of Jake, "He was a singer-songwriter, through and through, and just a big personality, a big heart, and [he'd] bend over backwards to do anything for you. When any musician asks you to play at their wedding, it's one of those most important days...and it's always an honor."

Jake, who was well known in the Oklahoma Red Dirt subgenre of country music, was also remembered by his manager, Brenda Cline, who said she loved the singer "much like a son."

"With a broken heart and in deep grief I must announce that Jake Flint has tragically passed away," she wrote on Facebook Sunday. "We were just about to embark on some business together after he and Brenda got married- which was yesterday. Yes-yesterday."

Cline continued, "Jake has a million friends and I’m not sure how everyone will cope with this tragic loss. We need prayers- it’s all so surreal. Please please pray for his new wife Brenda, Jake’s precious mother, his sister and the rest of his family and friends. This is going to be incredibly difficult for so many. We love you Jake and in our hearts forever. 💔."

Jake’s start in music came at a young age, with the "Hurry Up & Wait" singer's official website noting that his father's ALS diagnosis helped spark his love for the craft. In an effort to share more precious moments with his son, Jake's father commissioned friends to help teach him to play guitar, and ultimately, get up on stage.

He released his first album, I'm Not OK, in 2016, and his sophomore, self-titled album in 2020. He also released a series of live recordings, Live and Socially Distanced at Mercury Lounge, last year.

