Jake Gyllenhaal and Jeanne Cadieu made a rare appearance at the French Open!
On Sunday, The Covenant actor and the French model were on hand to watch Novak Djokovic defeat Casper Ruud during the men's final. The pair kept their date cozy and chic, as they were spotted sitting in the fan box, taking in the match and showing minimal PDA.
Gyllenhaal, 42, rocked a pink polo shirt and blue pants as well as a pair of shades. For her part, Cadieu, 27, sported a white tank top and jeans along with sunglasses and a baseball cap.
The couple interacted with fans but were captured stealing moments with each other as they chatted with one another during the match, and at times, were spotted embracing.
Gyllenhaal and Cadieu have largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight. The couple, who have been linked since 2018, made their last red carpet appearance together in March 2022.
The pair was all smiles and wrapped their arms around each other during the French premiere of Gyllenhaal's film, Ambulance.
Cadieu and Gyllenhaal made their red carpet debut in 2021 when they posed with Peter Sarsgaard and Maggie Gyllenhaal at the premiere of The Lost Daughter during the New York Film Festival.
