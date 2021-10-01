Jake Gyllenhaal and Longtime Girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu Make Red Carpet Debut
Jake Gyllenhaal and Jeanne Cadieu just reached a major milestone.
The 40-year-old actor and his longtime girlfriend made their red carpet debut as a couple. The two posed together with Peter Sarsgaard and Maggie Gyllenhaal at the premiere of The Lost Daughter during the New York Film Festival earlier this week.
To support his sister, Jake was stylishly dressed in a dark green velvet suit, while his lady love wore a cream-colored long-sleeved dress. Maggie also wore a velvet gown while her husband opted for a dark navy suit.
Jake and Jeanne were first romantically linked in late 2018 after they were spotted together in New York City.
The two have a relatively private relationship. The actor and the French model recently attended the 2021 Tony Awards, but did not pose together on the red carpet.
Jake previously touched on being ready to focus on his personal life, telling British Vogue last year, "I'm interested in my life, even more so than my work. I've reached a point in my career where I feel hungry in a different way."
"I've seen how much of my life I've neglected as a result of being committed to that work and that idea. [I've] lightened up. Seeing life as something that is, you know, fleeting, and the world being as it is now," he continued. "I've turned to my family, I've turned to my friends and I've turned to love," he continues. "I'm a little less interested in the work, I would say, and more interested in that."
