Jake Gyllenhaal Says He's Ready to Focus on His Personal Life

Jake Gyllenhaal is ready for his next chapter.

After spending the last two decades starring in movies like Donnie Darko, Brokeback Mountain, Nightcrawler and Spider-Man: Far From Home, the 39-year-old actor says he's now ready to focus on his personal life.

"I'm interested in my life, even more so than my work. I've reached a point in my career where I feel hungry in a different way," Gyllenhaal reveals in a new interview with British Vogue. "I've seen how much of my life I've neglected as a result of being committed to that work and that idea."

"[I've] lightened up. Seeing life as something that is, you know, fleeting, and the world being as it is now. I've turned to my family, I've turned to my friends and I've turned to love," he continues. "I'm a little less interested in the work, I would say, and more interested in that."

Gyllenhaal, who has been romantically linked to French model Jeanne Cadieu the past few years, also tells the outlet that he "definitely" sees kids in his future.

"Yes, of course I do. I definitely do," he says. "The act of making love to make a child…the real thing is life. You get to the end of the show and that's what it's about. Children. Children and art."

"I'm not someone who has ever existed in a space where I've really known what's coming next. But you do have to be open to it. And there has been no other time in my life that I can safely say…," he adds, before trailing off. "My mother and my sister are some of the most extraordinary people I know. Our vulnerability with each other, our ability to communicate about how tough times can be is what I'm most proud of in my family. For everything I hope to pass on, that’s the most important."

The Southpaw star previously discussed wanting to have children one day while promoting his father-focused role in the Broadway show Sea Wall / A Life last July.

"I am not a father," he said in an interview with Willie Geist on Sunday Today. "I do hope to be a father one day."

He also told ET back in 2015 that although he's not father just yet, "It is definitely a dream of mine, should I be lucky to have that happen."

