Jake Gyllenhaal Says He 'Hopes to Be a Father One Day'

Jake Gyllenhaal has fatherhood on the brain.

In an upcoming interview with Willie Geist on Sunday Today, the 38-year-old actor discusses his father-focused role in the Broadway show Sea Wall / A Life and his own hope to become a dad one day.

"It's a show about faith and family and the mess and comedy of life, you know? It's really actually about two fathers," Gyllenhaal explains. "And about, for my character, someone who’s just about to become a father and also he goes back into his relationship with his own father and the passing of his father and how that makes him feel, becoming a father."

"You know, I am not a father," he adds. "I do hope to be a father one day."

The Southpaw actor has made no secret about his desire to become a dad, even opening up to ET's Kevin Frazier about it in 2015. "I am not a father yet, but it is definitely a dream of mine, should I be lucky to have that happen," he said at the time.

Also during his Sunday Today interview, Gyllenhaal discusses his career-making role in the 2005 film Brokeback Mountain, which he co-starred in alongside the late Heath Ledger.

"It opened tons of doors. It was amazing. It was crazy. It was amazing," Gyllenhaal gushes of life after the movie. "And it's defined my career in different ways."

"I see people who have joked with me or criticized me about lines I say in that movie and that's the thing I loved about Heath, he would never joke," he continues. "Someone wanted to make a joke about the story or whatever, he was like, 'No. This is about love. Like, that's it, man. Like, no.'"

In a 2015 interview with NPR, Gyllenhaal opened up about missing Ledger, who died in 2008 at age 29 of an accidental overdose.

"I miss him as a human being and I miss working with him," Gyllenhaal said at the time. "I think losing Heath and being a part of a family that was something like the movie, the movie we all made together, makes you see that, makes you appreciate that and hopefully moves you away from the things that really don't matter to the things that do."

Sunday Today With Willie Geist airs Sunday, July 28 on NBC.

