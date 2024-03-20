Jake Gyllenhaal couldn't fight the love and support from his girlfriend and parents on the red carpet!

On Tuesday, Gyllenhaal attended the premiere of his upcoming flick, Road House, at Lincoln Center in New York City. For the occasion, the 43-year-old actor was joined by his parents, Stephen and Naomi Foner Gyllenhaal, and his girlfriend, Jeanne Cadieu.

Jake, Stephen, Naomi and Jeanne all posed together for pictures as they made their arrival together on the carpet. In a rare moment, Jake and Jeanne posed together, showing a little PDA and having laughs as their photos were taken.

John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images

Jake and Jeanne have largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight. The couple, who have been linked since 2018, stepped out for a solo date night on the carpet last week at the film's London premiere. In the past, the private duo appeared together on a red carpet in March 2022 and last summer, when they had a casual date at the French Open.

Missing from the family night out, Maggie Gyllenhaal -- Jake's older sister and fellow actress.

"We were trying to wrangle everybody," Jake told ET's Rachel Smith on the carpet during the premiere.

As for why Maggie missed out on the family moment, Jake revealed that she was on set.

John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images

"She's busy, she's at work," he shared. "She's about to start a film. So it's pretty cool."

In Road House, which is a reimagining of the 1989 movie of the same name starring Patrick Swayze, Jake plays an ex-UFC fighter-turned-club bouncer. In preparation for the film, the actor had to undergo intense training and a full body transformation.

Aside from having his family's support on the carpet, Jake revealed that he got their seal of approval when it came to him training to fight and take punches from real UFC fighter Conor McGregor.

Jeff Spicer/WireImage

"It makes sense my dad's here tonight," he shared. "Because when I was a kid, he'd wake me up in the morning and we'd go on runs. He was always very physical since I was a kid -- really athletic and so he instilled that in me. And I've always stayed pretty active and in shape."

Road House streams exclusively March 21 on Prime Video.

