Jake Gyllenhaal can sign our yearbook.

In a promo ahead of this week's Saturday Night Live, the actor, who is hosting the season 49 finale with musical guest Sabrina Carpenter, agrees to sign SNL cast member Marcello Hernandez's Season Finale yearbook. But Hernandez gets more than he bargained for.

In the clip, Gyllenhaal, 43, spends an agonizing amount of time scribbling in the yearbook, turning it every which way and getting emotional with Hernandez looking on, periodically checking his watch.

After Gyllenhaal finally finishes and gives the yearbook a kiss, the Road House star hands the book back to Hernandez.

"Enjoy, papi," he says with a wink and click of his teeth.

"Papi?" Hernandez replies, confused.

He then checks the yearbook and finds a surprise: "B KEWL! -Jack"

When the unexpected pairing of Gyllenhaal and Carpenter was first announced, Taylor Swift fans reacted. Carpenter is friends with Swift, having previously opened for her during the Latin America, Asia, and Australian legs of her Eras Tour. Fans were shocked to see a collaboration between Carpenter and Swift's ex.

Swift briefly dated Gyllenhaal in 2010, sparking speculation that the majority of her 2012 album, Red, was inspired by their relationship, a theory that has persisted for years.

The Saturday Night Live season 49 finale airs Saturday, May 18, at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on NBC and streams live on Peacock.

