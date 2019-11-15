James Charles Announces New YouTube Makeup Competition Series

James Charles is launching a competition series!

The 20-year-old YouTube star announced on Friday that he will be a host, mentor and executive producer on a new competition series for YouTube Originals, where aspiring makeup creatives take on innovative challenges to become the next big thing in the beauty influencer world.

In the video posted on his YouTube channel, Charles excitedly reveals the project, a concept he came up with three years ago: "I came up with the name, the description, literally every single challenge I wanted the contestants to go through, literally guest judges as well," Charles says in the video.

The show, which is the "first-ever beauty and social media influencer competition show of its kind," is set to air on Charles' channel in spring 2020. Fans can now enter to become one of the six contestants who will compete to win the grand prize of $50,000.

