James Charles is speaking out amid a controversy.
The trouble began when the 20-year-old YouTube star posted a video of himself singing along to Saweetie's 2019 track, "My Type."
After he shared the clip, many questioned if Charles said the N-word while singing along to the song, with one person tweeting, "my guy did u say the n word on ur insta story."
Charles was quick to deny the accusation, writing, "no? turn up the volume & listen, I skip over it. how stupid would I have to be to confidently record a video of me singing the n word and still have it up the next morning."
Despite Charles' denial, many people insisted they heard him say the N-word while singing along to the track, so much so that #JamesCharlesIsOverParty began trending on Twitter.
This isn't Charles' first brush with controversy. In fact, last year he had a blowout feud with fellow YouTube star Tati Westbrook, in which she accused him of going behind her back, taking her ideas and inappropriate behavior. The pair went back-and-forth with apologies and accusations for weeks, but Charles ended up losing deals, friends and followers as a result.
In an interview with Paper in November, Charles reflected on the impact of cyberbullying and cancel culture.
"We're quickly getting to a point where cyberbullying, hating and cancel culture is getting stronger," he said. "I can say firsthand, they got to me. I was so grateful to be surrounded by close friends and family that were checking on me all day long, every single day, in the middle of the night, every 10 minutes to make sure I didn't do something that I could never take back."
"I could've easily continued to fuel the fire and thrown back a million other accusations," he added. "We chose to keep it to the facts and really work on addressing the issues at hand with my fanbase that I knew I needed to clear up, rather than just creating more fight. Everybody was just gonna go down. The online community, especially in the beauty space, is already suffering a lot in terms of drama. The last thing I wanted to do was add to that."
